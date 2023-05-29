DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.53. The stock had a trading volume of 511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $419.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

