DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 511,477 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 910,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 453,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,638. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

