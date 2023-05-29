DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.