DB Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.23. 431,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,549. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $221.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.