DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 108,879 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 948.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

