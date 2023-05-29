Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of Dave stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 11,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Dave has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get Dave alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.