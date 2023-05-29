Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

CTKB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 561,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.20 and a beta of 0.32. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,906,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,447,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,906,053 shares in the company, valued at $73,447,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,990 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 552,162 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 250,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

