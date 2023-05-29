CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

