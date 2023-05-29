Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $24.68 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

See Also

