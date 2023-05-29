CSX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.81 on Monday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,032,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 227,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

