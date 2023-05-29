CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.32 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

