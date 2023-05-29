Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CRKN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,507. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

