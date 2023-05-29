Cqs Us LLC Invests $13.93 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,000. Ryanair comprises approximately 1.8% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ryanair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. 586,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

