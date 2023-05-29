Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

