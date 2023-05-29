Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.77. 5,343,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,338. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

