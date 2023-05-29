Contrasting Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Daré Bioscience and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 1 2.77

Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.07%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $90.93, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Daré Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -162.16% -69.54% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -652.50% -225.82% -76.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience $10.00 million 8.46 -$30.95 million ($0.36) -2.72 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 134.29 -$652.17 million ($6.27) -13.87

Daré Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

