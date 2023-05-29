ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.75.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

