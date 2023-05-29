Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.62 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
