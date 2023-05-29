ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lessened by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.7% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.85. 5,709,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,613. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

