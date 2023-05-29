ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,668. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

