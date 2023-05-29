Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $949.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $949.42 million and approximately $118.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,169.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00324304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00552219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00413059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,562,850 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,882,338,305.3657646 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31914124 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $133,565,563.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

