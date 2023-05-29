Compton Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.69. 470,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

