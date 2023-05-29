Compound (COMP) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.55 or 0.00132171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $273.00 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059992 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00021871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,553 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,469,281.6408064 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.26242954 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,688,719.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

