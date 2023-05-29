Comparing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36% Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Extra Space Storage and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 3 1 2.27 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $170.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Extra Space Storage pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.29 $860.69 million $6.36 23.05 Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.30 $3.85 million $0.14 102.65

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

