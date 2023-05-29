Comparing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$103.16 million ($7.73) -0.36 Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.30 $450,000.00 $0.02 6.75

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -91.32% -78.87% Grown Rogue International 11.18% 22.60% 11.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

