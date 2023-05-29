Comparing FiscalNote (NOTE) and Its Competitors

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -40.29% -168.74% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 334.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.59%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $119.22 million -$218.26 million -0.45 FiscalNote Competitors $7.62 billion $81.86 million -18.72

FiscalNote’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FiscalNote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FiscalNote

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.