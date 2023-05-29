Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.