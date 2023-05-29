Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in May

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,700 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Columbia Care Stock Down 5.6 %

Columbia Care stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

