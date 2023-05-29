Coco Enterprises LLC Sells 564 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coco Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 621,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

