Coco Enterprises LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
MDU Resources Group Stock Performance
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
