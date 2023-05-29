Coco Enterprises LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $446.78. 747,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

