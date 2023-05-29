CNB Bank Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,613. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

