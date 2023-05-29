CNB Bank Purchases 107 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

