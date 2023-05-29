CNB Bank Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. 7,736,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

