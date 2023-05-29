CNB Bank Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.22. 20,666,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,296,460. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

