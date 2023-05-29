CNB Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.4 %

SNPS stock traded up $10.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,407. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.