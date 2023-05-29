CNB Bank Acquires 303 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 328,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,606,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. 3,065,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

