Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Clene Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.