Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

About Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.