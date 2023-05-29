ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,348,691.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,602 shares of company stock worth $1,733,890.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $253,313,000,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE EMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.76. 28,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.