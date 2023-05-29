Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $35.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
About Clarkson
Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.
Featured Articles
