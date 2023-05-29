Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PANW traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.70. 6,408,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,257. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $217.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $52,729,087. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

