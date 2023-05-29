Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.90. 1,440,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,954. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average of $264.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

