Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.0% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.76. 2,361,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

