Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.52 on Monday, hitting $468.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,107. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $478.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

