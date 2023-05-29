Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.