Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

