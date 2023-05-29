Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.