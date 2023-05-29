Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $6.57 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $130.45 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00023768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

