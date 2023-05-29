Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,723 shares of company stock worth $142,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

CVCY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 14,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $167.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCY. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.