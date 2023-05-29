Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 291,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

